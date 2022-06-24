Candace Parker Breaks WNBA Triple-Double Record

Reigning WNBA champion and Sky star Candace Parker broke history on Thursday night by recording her third career triple-double vs. her former team, the Sparks.

It was a full-circle moment for the six-time All-Star, as she scored her first triple-double with the Sparks back in 2017. Her second career triple-double came in May. With Thursday’s game, she also became the only WNBA player in history to record two triple-doubles in the same season.

The 36-year-old finished with 10 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists on Thursday night in the 26 minutes that she played. The 36-year-old also became the oldest WNBA player to record a triple-double, another league record set on Thursday.

The only other WNBA players in history with triple-doubles include former Comets star Sheryl Swoopes, Parker’s Sky teammate Courtney Vandersloot and Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu. There have been 14 triple-doubles in its 25-year history.

The Sky are looking to repeat a title this year as they remain in first place in the Eastern Conference with a 12–5 record. Only the Las Vegas Aces have a better record in the WNBA at 13–3.

Parker is averaging 12.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game so far this season. She is battling a knee injury this season, causing her to miss a few games so far this season.

