Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
WNBA

Tina Charles to Sign With Storm Hours After Mercury Release, per Report

Hours after agreeing to a “contract divorce” with the Mercury, Tina Charles is set to move on to a potentially impactful role with a top-tier title contender.

Charles, 33, intends to sign a deal with the Storm, according to multiple reports. The news was later confirmed by Em Adler of The Next Hoops.

A marquee free-agent signing by Phoenix this past February, Charles averaged 17.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game in a major role for the struggling Mercury. The club, playing without star Brittney Griner who remains detained overseas, got out to a 6–12 start behind Charles, Skylar Diggins and future Hall of Famer Diana Taurasi.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

After playing 33.1 minutes a night in her 16 appearances this season, Charles, an eight-time All-Star and two-time scoring champion (2016, ’21), will now reportedly head to a talented Seattle team with title aspirations. The veteran’s arrival could also lead to a potentially reduced yet still prominent role for Charles in her 12th season.

Led by stars Jewell Loyd and Breanna Stewart, and another future HOFer in Sue Bird, Seattle (11–6) is poised to make a run for the WNBA title in Bird’s swan song season. The club currently sits in second place in the West behind the 13–3 Aces.

Winners of two of the last four WNBA Finals, the Storm are looking to cement the Bird-Stewart-Loyd era in team lore with another ring. Seattle’s 2018 and ’20 victories were the club’s third and fourth championships, with Bird and Lauren Jackson leading the Storm to the other two wins in ’04 and ’10.

More WNBA Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson drops back to pass during minicamp last week.
Play
NFL

Report: Watson’s NFL Disciplinary Hearing Set to Begin Tuesday

The Browns quarterback has continued to deny the sexual harassment and assault allegations against him.

By Madeline Coleman
Kentucky guard Shaedon Sharpe sits on the Wildcats bench during a game.
NBA

Shaedon Sharpe Explains Why He Didn’t Play at Kentucky

The No. 7 overall pick was content preparing for the NBA draft all year.

By Daniel Chavkin
Jaden Ivey speaks during the Detroit Pistons 2022 NBA Draft Introductory Press Conference.
Extra Mustard

Pistons’ Jaden Ivey Isn’t Happy With NBA 2K Appearance

The No. 5 pick didn’t recognize the avatar version of himself in the game.

By Madison Williams
Cristian Javier pitches during the Astros’ 2022 no-hitter at Yankee Stadium.
MLB

Three Astros Pitchers Combine for No-Hitter Against Yankees

Three Houston pitchers blanked New York, led by Cristian Javier’s 13 strikeouts.

By Dan Lyons
Close-up view of the Nebraska Cornhuskers football helmet.
College Football

Nebraska Starting OL Ruled Ineligible for 2022 Season

The German native failed a drug test causing him to have to miss the entire next season.

By Madison Williams
Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) drives the ball past Celtics center Kendrick Perkins during a game.
Extra Mustard

Kendrick Perkins Admits He ‘Prayed’ for LeBron Injury in 2008 Playoffs

Only Big Perk would have admitted this...

By Zach Koons
Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo during a game.
Soccer

Chelsea’s Boehly Meets With Ronaldo’s Agent, per Report

The 37-year-old had 18 goals for Manchester United last year.

By Daniel Chavkin
Rafael Nadal (ESP) reacts to a point during the 2022 French Open final.
Play
Tennis

Nadal Updates Status of His Foot Injury Ahead of Wimbledon

The 22-time Grand Slam champion says he’s “positive” right now in regards to his injury, but he doesn’t know how long he’ll be in good condition for.

By Madison Williams