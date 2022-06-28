Skip to main content
2022 No. 1 Pick Rhyne Howard Named Among 12 All-Star Game Reserves

The reigning WNBA champion Sky will also have four players participating in the exhibition as a result of Tuesday’s announcement.

Dream guard Rhyne Howard, the No. 1 pick in the 2022 WNBA draft, will make her All-Star Game debut this July in Chicago. 

Howard was named as one of the 12 reserves on Tuesday, after being selected by the league’s coaches. 

The All-Star Game is set for July 8. 

Rhyne Howard dribbles the ball against Chicago

The former Kentucky star is averaging a rookie-best 16.2 points per game as well as 4.7 rebounds per contest. She has also played a key role in the Dream being among the league’s biggest first-half surprises, as Atlanta is currently in the WNBA playoff picture. 

Howard is the first rookie to be voted in as either a starter or reserve since Aces star A’ja Wilson in 2018. Lynx forward Napheesa Collier participated in the 2019 All-Star Game during her rookie season after being named a replacement player. 

Joining Howard as reserves are three members of the reigning WNBA champion Sky: guards Kahleah Copper and Courtney Vandersloot, and forward Emma Meesseman. Chicago forward Candace Parker had previously been named a starter. 

Seattle guard Jewell Loyd will make her fourth All-Star Game appearance and Mercury guard Skylar Diggins-Smith will make her sixth. 

Mystics guard Ariel Atkins, Aces forward Dearica Hamby, Liberty forward Natasha Howard, Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale and Sun center Brionna Jones will all be making their second All-Star Game appearances, while Sun forward Alyssa Thomas will be making her third. 

Last week, Storm forward Breanna Stewart, Storm guard Sue Bird, Lynx center Sylvia Fowles and Wilson were named the four co-captains for the league’s exhibition. Bird will be paired with Wilson; Fowles will be paired with Stewart.

The other starters are as followed: 

  • Jonquel Jones, Sun
  • Sabrina Ionescu, Liberty
  • Nneka Ogwumike, Sparks
  • Candace Parker, Sky
  • Jackie Young, Aces
  • Kelsey Plum, Aces 

The WNBA had also previously named Mercury center Brittney Griner, who the United States government says is being wrongfully detained in Russia, as an honorary All-Star, and starter.

Stewart, Bird, Fowles and Wilson will select their respective teams on Saturday, July 2 at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN.

