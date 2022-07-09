Skip to main content
Kevin Durant, Lamar Jackson and Zion Williamson on Today's SI Feed
Quigley Is First Player in WNBA or NBA History to Win Three-Point Contest Four Times

Allie Quigley has become a household name in the WNBA All-Star Three-Point Contest.

The Sky guard etched her name into history on Saturday when she became the first player in WNBA and NBA history to win the three-point contest four times.

The three-time All-Star scored 30 points in the final round in front of home crowd of fans inside McCormick Place in Chicago.

After winning the contest on Saturday, her teammate and seven-time All-Star, Candace Parker, said the league should “rename it the Allie Quigley three-point contest.”

Quigley, who played her college basketball at DePaul, won the first round and entered the final round against Mystics guard Ariel Atkins and Dream rookie guard Rhyne Howard. In the final round, Quigley went last and defeated Atkins, who finished with 21 points, and Howard, who finished with 14.

Other players to participate in the event include Aces’ Kelsey Plum, Storm’s Jewell Loyd, and Wings’ Arike Ogunbowale. 

In her victory, Quigley said winning in her city was a “good storybook ending.”

The former two-time WNBA Sixth Woman of the Year won last year’s tournament after recording 28 points. Prior to last year, she won the event in 2017 and ’18. 

Chicago Sky
