The Aces will be without Dearica Hamby when Las Vegas takes the floor against the Sky in a battle for the WNBA’s No. 1 seed in the playoffs.

Hamby suffered a right knee bone contusion in the Aces’ 97-90 victory against the Dream on Tuesday, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. She is expected to miss two to four weeks, which puts her availability for the first round of this year’s playoffs in jeopardy.

Hamby injured her knee when she landed awkwardly after attempting a layup. After members of the Aces’ staff helped the two-time All-Star to the locker room, Hamby did not return to the game.

In addition to likely missing first-round playoff action and the Aces’ game against Chicago on Thursday, the two-time Sixth Woman of the Year will also miss the Aces season finale on Sunday against the Storm.

Hamby averaged 9.3 points and 7.1 rebounds this season. While she has not been the biggest offensive threat, Hamby has played an integral part in the Aces’ rotation this season, especially on the defensive front.

If Las Vegas defeats Chicago on Thursday, the Aces would hold the tiebreaker over Chicago, giving them the advantage as long as they finish with the same record as the Sky on Sunday. However, if Chicago wins, the Sky would numerically obtain the No. 1 seed heading into the playoffs starting Aug. 17.

More WNBA Coverage: