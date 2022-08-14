Not only did the Aces lock up the No. 1 seed on Sunday, but their star duo of Kelsey Plum and A’ja Wilson set a scoring mark no pair of WNBA teammates has reached before.

On their way to a 109–100 win over the Storm, Wilson scored 25 points to reach 703 points for the season. Plum, who finished the game with 23 points, finished the season with 719 points for the 2022 season. This marks the first time in WNBA history that two teammates each scored over 700 points in one year.

Both teammates will finish the season in the top of five of scoring with Plum getting the No. 2 spot behind only Seattle’s Breanna Stewart. Wilson is fifth on the season’s scoring rankings at 19.5 points per game.

With the win, Las Vegas will go into the postseason with the No. 1 seed at 26–10. They’ll play either the New York Liberty or Phoenix Mercury in the first round. If the Mercury lose to the Chicago Sky on Sunday in the regular season finale, they’ll fall to the No. 8 seed and play the Aces. Otherwise, it’ll be Sabrina Ionescu and the Liberty tasked with taking down the Aces’ two stars.