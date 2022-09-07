A’ja Wilson Wins WNBA MVP Award Over Breanna Stewart

A’ja Wilson can add another piece of hardware to her growing collection as she was named the WNBA MVP on Wednesday.

This comes a week after the rising star was selected as the 2022 WNBA Defensive Player of the Year and not even 24 hours after the Aces topped the Storm to punch their ticket to the Finals.

Wilson, 26, received 31 first-place votes from the panel while Storm’s Breanna Stewart finished second with 23.

Throughout the regular season, the Aces’ star led the league in blocks (1.9) and double doubles (17). Additionally, she ranked second in defensive rebounds per game (7.6).

After clinching the No. 1 seed, Las Vegas swept the Mercury in the best-of-three series. The franchise went on to win the best-of-five series against Seattle 3–1, and Wilson only rested four minutes throughout the series, tallying eye-catching stats like a game-high 34 points and 11 rebounds in Game 3.

But as the iconic shot-filled series came to an end, the Storm stood in the spotlight Tuesday night as Sue Bird’s career came to an end.

“It’s kind of like the girl that beat Serena (Williams). It’s bittersweet,” Aces coach Becky Hammon said after the game. “I know myself and our staff and team and organization have so much respect for Sue. She’s had a fairytale career, one that kids dream of. She got to live it.”

Now, the Aces will prepare for its third-ever Finals appearance in franchise history. As for who they will face, it remains unknown as the Sun forced its series against the Sky to Game 5.

