One of the greatest players in WNBA history is headed west once again.

Forward Candace Parker will sign with the Aces, she announced on her Instagram Saturday afternoon.

The announcement came at the end of a lengthy post reflecting on her two-year stint with the Sky—her hometown team—from 2021-22. Before that, she played 13 years with the Sparks.

“After evaluating the landscape together with my family, we’ve decided the Las Vegas Aces are the right organization for us at this point in our lives,” Parker wrote. “I’m forever appreciative of everyone in Chicago - our fans, teammates, coaches, and ownership. But more than the past two seasons, I’m thankful to the city that raised me, the childhood friends I still have to this day, the teachers I still am learning from, and the moments in time that will forever be in my heart.”

In 15 seasons in the WNBA, Parker has won two MVP awards, been selected to seven All-Star teams, and captured titles in 2016 with the Sparks and 2021 with the Sky. The 36-year-old is the 10th-leading scorer, third-leading rebounder and fifth-leading shot-blocker in league history.

Parker joins a stacked Aces roster that includes four-time All-Star guard Chelsea Gray, All-Star guards Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young, and two-time MVP forward A’ja Wilson. Las Vegas went 26–10 in 2022 and beat the Sun in four games to win its first WNBA title.