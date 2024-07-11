A’ja Wilson Reveals the One Bad Snub That’s Driving Her Career Year
Las Vegas Aces star center A'ja Wilson was motivated after not winning the 2023 WNBA MVP award, but not for the reason one would think.
Wilson, during an interview on ESPN's First Take on Thursday, explained that she felt New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart was ultimately deserving of the award—and then made it clear what actually motivated her for 2024, where she is currently enjoying the best season of her career.
"I don't think Stewart getting MVP was really the motivation for me," Wilson said. "Obviously, between her and AT [Alyssa Thomas], they all deserved it so I get it 100%. I feel like the most motivation for me—and everyone probably knows this story—is the fourth-place vote."
"That's something that was all the motivation that I needed. Because in my eyes, I was like, 'Ok maybe top two, I get it.' " "But to see that I got a fourth-place vote was kind of like, 'Ok, obviously I have more work that needs to be done.' "
Wilson, who received 17 first-place votes, 25 second-place votes and 17 third-place votes in addition to the fourth-place vote, used the snub as motivation to help the Aces win their second straight WNBA title.
Then, at the parade celebrating the championship, she donned a shirt with the exact breakdown of the MVP voting.
But what makes the great ones great is that they're never satisfied. And Wilson, who is averaging career-highs in points, rebounds, blocks and steals, has somehow made herself into an even better all-around player in 2024.
The WNBA can thank that MVP voter from 2023 for helping Wilson find another gear.