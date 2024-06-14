SI

Aces' A'ja Wilson Sets WNBA Record With Dominant Scoring Streak

The two-time MVP has been on an absolute heater of late.

Oct 15, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) falls to the floor with the ball
Las Vegas Aces superstar A'ja Wilson has two WNBA MVP trophies in her cabinet and it sure looks like she's angling for a third in 2024.

The All-WNBA forward has been on an absolute tear so far this season for the reigning champs. Wilson is averaging 28.6 points and 11.7 rebounds per game, both league-leading marks over the first 11 games of the year. To cap off her scalding start, Wilson set a WNBA record.

After dropping 32 points in Vegas's 103-99 win over the Phoenix Mercury, Wilson is the first player to score 25 or more points in eight straight games in WNBA regular season history.

Not a bad way to kick off the year, even if the wins haven't necessarily followed. Despite Wilson's excellence from the get-go, the Aces are only 6-5, good for third in the Western Conference.

Needless to say there's a lot of improvement the Aces has to make between now and the playoffs if the team wants to defend its title. But nobody in Las Vegas needs to worry about Wilson, clearly.

