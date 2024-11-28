Aces' Kelsey Plum Announces She's No Longer Participating in Upstart Unrivaled League
One of the WNBA's more recognizable talents dropped out of the upstart Unrivaled 3-on-3 league on Wednesday.
Las Vegas Aces star Kelsey Plum posted a story on her Instagram account in which she said that she was backing out of the league in order to free up her offseason schedule.
"I've decided not to take part in the inaugural season of Unrivaled in order to take some more time for myself this offseason. I appreciate the league being so accommodating. I wish the league and all of the players nothing but the best and I'm excited to watch!" Plum wrote on her story.
The Aces star has made three consecutive All-Star appearances. Last season, she averaged 17.8 points and 4.2 assists while making 2.9 threes per game.
She was selected during Unrivaled's inaugural draft and was set to feature on the team Laces, which is coached by Andrew Wade. Other WNBA players on the roster include Minnesota Lynx stars Courtney Williams and Kayla McBride, Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas, Washington Mystics center Stefanie Dolson and Plum's Aces teammate Kate Martin.
Plum was originally one of five players from Las Vegas to be in the league, alongside Jackie Young, Chelsea Gray, Tiffany Hayes and Martin. Superstar forward A'ja Wilson is not participating.