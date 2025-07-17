SI

Aces 'In Talks' to Host 2026 WNBA All-Star Game With NBA Twist

Blake Silverman

Jewell Loyd, now a member of the Aces, won the All-Star Game MVP the last time it was in Las Vegas
Jewell Loyd, now a member of the Aces, won the All-Star Game MVP the last time it was in Las Vegas / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
According to a new report from the Las Vegas Review-Journal's Callie Fin, the Las Vegas Aces are "in talks" to host the 2026 WNBA All-Star Game.

Ahead of this weekend's All-Star festivities in Indianapolis, next year's event appears likely to return to Vegas, who most has hosted WNBA All-Star three times in the past and most recently in '23. Fin's report noted a potential '26 All-Star Game in Vegas would happen during a time frame that would also likely feature a stretch of NBA Summer League games.

The Aces play their home games at Michelob Ultra Arena, while NBA Summer League games in Vegas are played at UNLV's Thomas & Mack Center and the Cox Pavilion next door. A potential WNBA All-Star Game while Summer League is occurring likely wouldn't result in any scheduling intricacies, but an even broader expansion of the basketball epicenter Vegas turns into each July.

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert will hold a press conference prior to Saturday's All-Star Game in Indianapolis, where she typically announces the location for the following year's event. Friday night will see the league's skills challenge and three-point competition.

As for the potential return to Vegas next year, Fin reported the Aces were open to the idea when approached by the league and details are currently being worked out.

