Aces Waive Rookie Guard Dyaisha Fair
The Las Vegas Aces are already parting ways with one of the members of their rookie class. On Sunday, GM Natalie Williams announced that the team had waived rookie guard and 2024 second-round pick Dyaisha Fair.
Fair, 22, had played in just one game for the Aces this season, logging four minutes during the game against the Indiana Fever. She didn't score a point while attempting two field goals, but registered two assists in the win.
Fair, who played two seasons at Syracuse and three at Buffalo, was the third leading scorer in women's Division I college basketball history. Her 3,403 career points trail only Clark (3,951) and former Las Vegas teammate Kelsey Plum (3,527).
Despite impressing during training camp and in the preseason, Fair was a healthy scratch in three of the team's first four games this year before finally debuting on Saturday night.
Fair was part of a Las Vegas draft class that also included Kate Martin, Angel Jackson and Elizabeth Kitley. Of the four, only Martin remains on the roster.