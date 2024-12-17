A’ja Wilson Agrees to Historic Contract Extension With Nike
Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson has signed a six-year contract extension with Nike, Shams Charania of ESPN reported Tuesday.
The extension marks one of the richest all-time shoe deals for a women’s basketball player. Wilson, 28, is coming off a dominant seventh season in the WNBA in which she won her third career MVP by unanimous decision, becoming the fourth player in league history to achieve the feat.
Wilson was named one of Nike’s signature athletes this past May and has an upcoming signature shoe set to be released next spring. She first signed with Nike as a rookie in 2018.
Wilson’s new deal ranks “among the highest paid shoe endorsements in the sport,” per Charania, joining those of fellow WNBA stars Caitlin Clark and Sabrina Ionescu, both of whom are also signed with Nike.
Wilson is a two-team WNBA champion and helped the U.S. women’s Olympic basketball team take home gold this past summer. She averaged a career-high 26.9 points and 11.9 assists for the Aces last season, though her quest for a third straight WNBA title came up short as Las Vegas fell to the New York Liberty in a best-of-five series in the semifinals.