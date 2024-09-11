A'ja Wilson Breaks WNBA's Single-Season Scoring Record vs. Fever
History was on the line during Wednesday night's tilt between the Las Vegas Aces and Indiana Fever as superstar forward A'ja Wilson was looking to etch her name into the record books for the most points by a player in a single season.
It didn't take her long to achieve the feat, as she entered play needing just 11 points to surpass Jewell Loyd's record of 939 points in a season, which was set just last year in 2023.
During the first quarter, Wilson caught fire early, racking up a quick 10 points after burying four of her first eight shots. With her mid-range game clicking, Wilson was able to surpass Loyd's after sinking a 17-foot pull-up jumper with a few seconds to spare in the first half.
Heading into Wednesday's game, Wilson, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year and a two-time league MVP, had been enjoying her best season to date. She's averaged 27.3 points, 11.9 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game, all of which represent career highs.
Wilson now owns two of the WNBA's five highest-scoring seasons on record, having scored 912 points in 2023, good for fourth most all-time.