SI

A'ja Wilson Breaks WNBA's Single-Season Scoring Record vs. Fever

The Las Vegas Aces star stands alone in WNBA history.

Karl Rasmussen

Wilson reacts after making a basket during the second half against the Los Angeles Sparks.
Wilson reacts after making a basket during the second half against the Los Angeles Sparks. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

History was on the line during Wednesday night's tilt between the Las Vegas Aces and Indiana Fever as superstar forward A'ja Wilson was looking to etch her name into the record books for the most points by a player in a single season.

It didn't take her long to achieve the feat, as she entered play needing just 11 points to surpass Jewell Loyd's record of 939 points in a season, which was set just last year in 2023.

During the first quarter, Wilson caught fire early, racking up a quick 10 points after burying four of her first eight shots. With her mid-range game clicking, Wilson was able to surpass Loyd's after sinking a 17-foot pull-up jumper with a few seconds to spare in the first half.

Heading into Wednesday's game, Wilson, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year and a two-time league MVP, had been enjoying her best season to date. She's averaged 27.3 points, 11.9 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game, all of which represent career highs.

Wilson now owns two of the WNBA's five highest-scoring seasons on record, having scored 912 points in 2023, good for fourth most all-time.

More of the Latest Around the WNBA

feed

Published
Karl Rasmussen

KARL RASMUSSEN

Karl Rasmussen is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team for Sports Illustrated. A University of Oregon alum who joined SI in February 2023, his work has appeared on 12up and ClutchPoints. Rasmussen is a loyal Tottenham, Jets, Yankees and Ducks fan.

Home/WNBA