A'ja Wilson Gets Emotional Talking About Teammates Amid Aces' Rare Skid
A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces fell short Saturday, losing 90–82 to the New York Liberty at Michelob Ultra Arena, but it was what the two-time WNBA MVP said after the game that could propel her team forward.
The loss was the Aces' fourth defeat in their last five games. Wilson looked inward and spoke about what she can do to get the struggling Aces (6–6) out of their slump.
"I put myself out there on the front because I don't want my teammates—I'm about to cry because I love them so much," Wilson said while getting emotional in her postgame press conference. "It's hard. It's really, really hard. I love my teammates so much that I will take any hit for them—good, bad, ugly. I'm going to go out there and I'm going to try to be my best.
"I want to be the best person. I want to be the best teammate. Because that's how I get the best out of my team. ... I want to be great for my team. I want to be great for this franchise. It is hard as s---. Great teams in this league that are going to try to come after you every single night. But when it comes to taking accountability, I have no problem in that. Because I want to be great."
The Aces fell to 6–6 after the loss, their slowest start through 12 games since the franchise moved to Las Vegas in 2018—Wilson's rookie year. The Aces lost just six games all season in 2023 en route to their second consecutive WNBA title.
But there's still plenty of season left. Wilson, who is averaging 28.6 points and 11.7 rebounds per game, will have another chance to right the ship Wednesday when the Aces host the 9–4 Seattle Storm.