A'ja Wilson Will Miss Aces Game vs. Wings While in Concussion Protocol
Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson will miss Friday night's contest vs. the Dallas Wings as she is now in concussion protocol, Las Vegas Review-Journal's Callie Fin reported.
It's unknown at this time how long the three-time WNBA MVP is expected to be out. The team's next game is on Sunday, June 15 against the Phoenix Mercury.
This news comes two days after Wilson left Wednesday night's game vs. the Los Angeles Sparks early with an apparent head injury. She was struck on the head by Sparks forward Dearica Hamby after going up to defend a shot.
Aces coach Becky Hammon told reporters after the game that Wilson was bleeding from the hit and was going to be looked at by a doctor. Wilson was eventually placed in concussion protocol.
In eight games so far this season, Wilson's averaged 20.9 points, 9.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists per contest.