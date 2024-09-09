A'ja Wilson and Sydney Colson's Timeout Interaction Had Fans Cracking Up
A'ja Wilson and Sydney Colson have had hilarious interactions before, but their interplay during a timeout yesterday had fans laughing.
Wilson, the WNBA MVP favorite this season, was sidelined by an ankle injury for the Las Vegas Aces' matchup with the New York Liberty on Sunday. Despite being out, she was heavily involved in supporting the team.
During one timeout, Wilson was talking in the team huddle, when Colson leaned on her. Wilson turned, looked annoyed and tried to shove Colson off of her. It didn't work as Colson kept leaning in too close for comfort. Eventually Wilson appeared to yell at her to move and physically pushed her away. Colson deadpanned the entire thing.
To those who don't know anything about the pair, they might not get that this was all in good fun. Wilson and Colson are close and can often be seen goofing around together on the bench.
Fans loved seeing this interaction and took to social media to talk about it.
The Aces lost the game 75–71 and are currently 22–13, in second place in the Western Conference. The two-time defending champions need Wilson back healthy soon, but should be considered a major factor once the playoffs come around.