WNBA All-Star Game Will Return to Chicago in 2026

The contest was played there just four years ago.

Patrick Andres

Napheesa Collier is a strong candidate to return to the 2026 WNBA All-Star Game in Chicago.
After just four years away, the WNBA All-Star Game is returning to the Windy City.

The league's annual showcase will be played at the United Center on July 25, 2026, it announced Thursday afternoon. The game was played at the Wintrust Arena in '22, with Team Wilson defeating Team Stewart 134–112.

"The WNBA is thrilled to bring AT&T WNBA All-Star back to Chicago, which will undoubtedly deliver unforgettable competition and community outreach," commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a league statement. "We look forward to celebrating the game's brightest stars, engaging WNBA fans around the world, and showcasing the energy of one of basketball's most iconic cities."

The 2025 All-Star Game took place in Indianapolis, and Team Collier won it 151–131 over team Clark. The game itself was overshadowed by its players wearing "Pay Us What You Owe Us" t-shirts pregame, hinting at acrimonious labor negotiations that could follow the current CBA's Oct. 31 expiration.

This past WNBA season wrapped up Oct. 10, with the Aces beating the Mercury 97–86 to sweep the first ever best-of-seven WNBA Finals.

