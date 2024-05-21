Angel Reese Becomes Newest Owner of Washington D.C.’s Pro Women’s Soccer Team
It's only been a month since Angel Reese was drafted by the Chicago Sky, and she's already become an owner of a professional soccer club, the DC Power Football Club.
The club will begin its inaugural season in the USL Super League this upcoming summer in August. The team will play at Audi Field, which is where the D.C. United and the NWSL’s Washington Spirit play. Even though Reese is playing basketball in Chicago now, she's originally from the Washington D.C. area.
“I want to help grow women’s sports and elevate female athletes across the board,” Reese said, via The Athletic. “We’re taking over, and I’m honored to be able to support Power FC and invest in women’s soccer in the DMV community.”
Reese is the team's first celebrity owner. The team did not release how much of an ownership stake she has.
Reese has only played in two games so far in her rookie season, averaging 11.5 points and 8.5 rebounds. The Sky has gone 1–1.