Angel Reese Joins Unrivaled 3-on-3 League
Angel Reese is the latest athlete to join the Unrivaled 3-on-3 basketball league. The announcement was made on Instagram on Wednesday morning. Reese, the Chicago Sky rookie, is the tenth player to join the league which was started by WNBA stars Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart.
The league will be played in the winter and boasts the "highest average salary in professional women's sports history." Reese's rookie deal with the Sky is worth $324,383 total over the next four years, so joining Unrivaled should give her some solid supplemental income.
Reese set a record for double-doubles earlier this season and is leading the WNBA in rebounding as a rookie. She's averaging 13.5 points and 12 rebounds a game and is neck and neck in the debate for WNBA rookie of the year with Caitlin Clark, who has not yet signed with Unrivaled.
In addition to Reese, Stewart and Collier, the league lineup currently includes Arike Ogunbowale, Jewell Loyd, Kelsey Plum, Rhyne Howard, Kahleah Cooper and Jackie Young. Twenty more players will fill out the proposed six team league's inaugural season.