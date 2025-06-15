Angel Reese Records First Career Triple-Double As Sky Down Sun
Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese has taken more than her fair share of criticism during a tough start to the 2025 season—but on Sunday, at least for a little while, she was able to put it all behind her.
Reese scored 11 points, pulled down 13 rebounds, and gave out 11 assists during the Sky's 78–66 win over the Connecticut Sun. The victory was just Chicago's third of the year, and Reese's performance gave her her first triple-double in the professional ranks.
The Maryland and LSU product never had a triple-double in college; the most assists she had in a game was seven in an 87–70 win over Texas A&M in Jan. 2024.
Reese is averaging 10.3 points and 11.8 rebounds per game this season—modest declines from a strong debut in '24. She is fourth-to-last in the league in win shares, and the Sky are out of playoff position.
However, as Sunday proved, her talent remains considerable. It seems fair to expect positive regression to kick in in the near future.