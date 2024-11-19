Angel Reese Gave Honest Take on Her Finances, Says Net Worth is ‘Inaccurate’
Chicago Sky star Angel Reese has a lot going right in her life at the moment: she’s set to play in a new women’s startup basketball league this winter, secured a very apt endorsement deal with The Hershey Company’s “Reese’s” candy and hosts weekly episodes of her eponymous podcast.
Reese, who broke several rebounding records in her historic rookie season in the WNBA, has quietly built her own signature brand off the court, and it’s apparently been paying dividends.
She appeared as a guest at ComplexCon in Las Vegas over the weekend and spoke with panelist Speedy Morman about everything from her journey to the W to her lofty career goals. When the conversation topic landed on finances, Morman pointed out that the 22-year-old had an estimated net worth of roughly $2 million dollars, per multiple reports.
Reese cut him off and appeared to disagree.
“Is it inaccurate?” Morman asked.
“Yeah,” Reese said.
She added that the estimation was “way off” from the actual number, though she didn’t say what that number was. Reese went on to discuss how she’s currently in a very comfortable financial situation.
“It’s not just a luxury for me,” Reese said. “It’s a luxury for everybody around me. I’m able to soon retire my mom, I can pay off my mortgage, my family, everybody’s taken care of… One thing about me, I have a really good circle around me, and I think that’s really important.”
Reese’s comments come a month after she revealed that her rent in Chicago exceeded the salary she earned as a WNBA player. She was making $73,439 in her rookie season, and her $8,000 a month rent cost $96,000 a year.
“I just hope y’all know, the WNBA don’t pay my bills at all. I don’t even think that pays one of my bills,” Reese said.
Reese will take home a six-figure salary from Unrivaled, the 3-on-3 women’s basketball league that debuts in January, among her other offseason business endeavors.