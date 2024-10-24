Angel Reese Signs Extension With Reebok That Includes Signature Shoe Release
Chicago Sky star Angel Reese previously expressed her desire to become the face of Reebok's women's sportswear brand when she signed with the company in October of 2023. She came one step closer to achieving that goal on Thursday.
Reese and Reebok have agreed to a multi-year contract extension with plans to release a signature shoe in 2026, according to Shams Charania of ESPN.
Reese was the No. 7 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft and enjoyed a strong first season in the league. She finished runner-up to Caitlin Clark for the Rookie of the Year award, after averaging 13.6 points, a league-high 13.1 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game. As a rookie, she set the WNBA record for most consecutive games (28) with 10+ rebounds and the rookie record for most double-doubles (26) in a season.
The 22-year-old joins New York Liberty duo Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu, Las Vegas Aces players A'ja Wilson and Sydney Colson, and Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark as the only players in the WNBA with signature shoe deals. Stewart is signed to Puma, while Ionescu, Wilson, and Clark are in the Nike family. Colson has a shoe deal with Creative Control.