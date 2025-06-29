Angel Reese Stares Down Camera After Scoring And-One in Sky's Win vs. Sparks
Angel Reese was enjoying her best game of the 2025 WNBA season on Sunday, putting on a show in Los Angeles against the Sparks in the Chicago Sky's 92–85 win.
Reese stuffed the stat sheet in the win, racking up 24 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists across 38 minutes on the floor. She made 10-of-19 field goal attempts, including one impressive and-one after which she found a camera near the baseline and gave it a quick stare down. Reese appeared to shout "And-One!" while being fouled by the defender, too.
Have a look:
Clearly, the 23-year-old was feeling herself after that bucket.
The 24-point outburst was the first time Reese has topped 20 points all season. She's been on a tear of late, recording double-doubles in each of her last four outings, with 16 or more rebounds in each of those games.
The win sees Chicago improve to 5-11 as the team is still aiming to shake off its slow start to the season. Reese entered play Sunday averaging 11.7 points, 12.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. She's the only player in the WNBA to average a double-double.