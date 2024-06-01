Angel Reese Strutting Through Locker Room Before Sky-Fever Game Became an Instant Icon
Chicago Sky star Angel Reese made her case for being the most relatable player in the WNBA after dazzling in her pregame walkout ahead of the Sky’s matchup against the Indiana Fever on Saturday.
Reese, set to face off against collegiate rival Caitlin Clark for the first time in the big leagues, dropped a hilarious one-liner as she enlisted the help of a cameraperson while posing for pregame pictures.
“Can somebody hold my phone?” Reese asked.
Later on, Reese candidly tells someone filming her, “Let me get these shoes off. A baddie can’t stay too bad too long.”
Reese, the No. 7 pick in the WNBA draft, has averaged 11.0 points and 8.2 rebounds in six games this season, shooting 37.3% from the field. The former LSU standout lost to Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes, 94–87, in an Elite Eight tilt in this year’s NCAA tournament.
Chicago is off to a 3–3 start this season with Kamilla Cardoso set to make her WNBA debut on Saturday. The Sky are currently tied 31-31 with the Fever in the second quarter.