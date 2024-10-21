Angel Reese Was Courtside Supporting Both Teams During WNBA Finals Game 5
A familiar face was in attendance for Sunday night's Game 5 of the WNBA Finals between the Minnesota Lynx and New York Liberty. Chicago Sky star Angel Reese could be seen taking in the game, and it appeared as if she was rooting for both sides in the winner-takes-all Game 5.
Reese was wearing what appeared to be a custom-made outfit that featured a split down the middle with the Lynx on one side and the Liberty on the other.
On one half of the jersey was Minnesota star Napheesa Collier's No. 24. On the other side she was representing New York forward Breanna Stewart's No. 30.
That's certainly one way to avoid controversy with your choice of outfit. Without outright declaring allegiance to either team, Reese made clear she was showing support for both the Liberty and Lynx as they did battle in the closeout game of the WNBA Finals.
Reese enjoyed a strong rookie season in the WNBA that saw her finish as the runner-up to Caitlin Clark in the league's Rookie of the Year voting. She averaged 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds while shooting 39.1% from the field, though she and the Sky missed out on the playoffs.