Arike Ogunbowale Sets WNBA All-Star Game Record With 32 Points
Arike Ogunbowale stole the show at the WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday night. In what was supposed to be a showcase that prepared Team USA for the 2024 Summer Olympics, a player left off the team shined the brightest.
Ogunbowale led the WNBA All-Stars to a 116–109 victory over Team USA and set an All-Star game record with 34 points. What's more, she had zero at halftime and dropped all 32 of those in the second half. The Dallas Wings point guard was named WNBA All-Star Game MVP for the second time.
Team USA led 54–52 at the half, but Ogunbowale turned it on in the third quarter, scoring 21 points in the frame. She finished the game 10-of-20 from the field, 8-of-13 from three-point range and 6-of-7 from the free throw line. She added six assists, three rebounds and two steals for good measure.
The WNBA All-Stars had a balanced attack. Ogunbowale led the way, but Allisha Gray scored 16, Nneka Ogwumike had 14 and Kelsey Mitchell had 13. The team's two rookies shined as well. Caitlin Clark only scored four points but added 10 assists and two steals, while Angel Reese notched a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds.
Breanna Stewart led Team USA with 31 points and 10 rebounds, and A'ja Wilson scored 22, added six rebounds and dished out three assists.