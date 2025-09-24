Becky Hammon Has Strong Take on Physicality in Aces-Fever Series
The Las Vegas Aces were able to level up their WNBA semifinals series with the Indiana Fever at 1-1 by cruising to a 90-68 victory on Tuesday night but head coach Becky Hammon would like to see something change going forward.
Citing "out of control" physicality between the two teams, Hammon observed that officials are letting far too much contact go uncalled.
"I mean, you can bump and grab a wide receiver in the NFL for those first five yards, but you can do it in the W for the whole half court," she said. "You put two hands on somebody like that, it should be an automatic foul. The freedom of movement, there's no freedom. And I'm not saying that we're not fouling, too, not saying that. I'm saying it's out of control."
Her comments came after refs whistled 41 fouls in Game 2, a significant increase from the 27 assessed in the series opener.
"Most of my assistants come from the NBA, and they're like, 'This would not fly in the NBA," Hammon added. "There'd be fights.' We just have very well-mannered women that can get to the next play."
Interesting enough, Fever head coach Fever had a different take on the situation as she noticed all the of the whistles effected the flow of the game.
"It's hard for us to find flow when there's a foul called every 10 seconds," White said. "I mean, it just really is, and when they're at the free throw line, we can't get up and down the floor, and that's a challenge."
Playoff basketball is intense and hard to officiate. Those tasked with keeping order while maintaining some type of game flow the rest of the way will have their hands full.