SI

Bill Simmons Poses Interesting Question About Caitlin Clark’s Level of Stardom

Stephen Douglas

Former Iowa women's basketball player Caitlin Clark reacts after a foul call on Iowa during the Drake vs. Iowa basketball game at Knapp Center on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Des Moines.
Former Iowa women's basketball player Caitlin Clark reacts after a foul call on Iowa during the Drake vs. Iowa basketball game at Knapp Center on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Des Moines. / Lily Smith/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Chuck Klosterman is the latest guest on The Ringer's Bill Simmons Podcast. Simmons and Klosterman got together before the holidays for an extended chat about a number of sports and culture topics and made sure to hit on the biggest of them all—Caitlin Clark.

Simmons asked Klosterman if the Indiana Fever star and aspiring golfer was "a bigger under 30 star than any under 30 star in the NBA?" Without hesitation Klosterman answered with a definitive "yes."

It's quite a statement considering the ascension of players like Anthony Edwards, Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic who are all under 30, but Clark is everywhere.

"Her stardom, in a way, has changed many conversations about sports, I feel like. Especially women's sports," said Klosterman.

Simmons agreed, noting he hadn't cared about women's college basketball ten years ago and pointed to Clark as a catalyst that separated two eras into "before" and "after." With Clark, we're in the after.

More of the Latest Around WNBA

feed

Published
Stephen Douglas
STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a Senior Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in journalism and media since 2008, and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Stephen spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and has previously written for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

Home/WNBA