Bill Simmons Poses Interesting Question About Caitlin Clark’s Level of Stardom
Chuck Klosterman is the latest guest on The Ringer's Bill Simmons Podcast. Simmons and Klosterman got together before the holidays for an extended chat about a number of sports and culture topics and made sure to hit on the biggest of them all—Caitlin Clark.
Simmons asked Klosterman if the Indiana Fever star and aspiring golfer was "a bigger under 30 star than any under 30 star in the NBA?" Without hesitation Klosterman answered with a definitive "yes."
It's quite a statement considering the ascension of players like Anthony Edwards, Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic who are all under 30, but Clark is everywhere.
"Her stardom, in a way, has changed many conversations about sports, I feel like. Especially women's sports," said Klosterman.
Simmons agreed, noting he hadn't cared about women's college basketball ten years ago and pointed to Clark as a catalyst that separated two eras into "before" and "after." With Clark, we're in the after.