Super Bowl Champ Makes History By Joining WNBA Team's Ownership Group
The WNBA is booming, and an NFL legend wants a piece.
Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner is joining the Seattle Storm's ownership group, the latter franchise announced in a Wednesday release. Wagner, 35, played 11 years with the Seattle Seahawks and remains a beloved figure in the Emerald City. He was a key player on the Seahawks team that won Super Bowl XLVIII. Wagner is now the first active NFL player to have equity in a WNBA team.
“It’s an honor to join the Seattle Storm ownership group and support a franchise that has consistently set the standard in women’s professional sports,” Wagner said in the Storm's release. “This is about more than basketball, it’s about investing in a legacy of excellence, empowering women, and continuing to elevate the game for future generations.”
Seattle's other co-owners include Hall of Fame guard Sue Bird and former Microsoft executive Lisa Brummel.
The Storm—valued at $330 million by Forbes in June—are 14-10 this season, which would give them the No. 4 seed in the league's playoffs. They have a quartet of championships under their belt, having won it all in 2004, 2010, 2018 and 2020.