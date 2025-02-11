SI

Breanna Stewart Suffers Shocking Upset in First Round of Unrivaled 1-on-1 Tournament

Stephen Douglas

Aaliyah Edwards advanced to the second round of the Unrivaled 1-on-1 tournament with an upset win over Breanna Stewart.
Unrivaled held the first round of their one-on-one tournament on Monday night. Breanna Stewart, the league co-founder, entered the tournament as a one-seed and found herself matched up with a fellow UConn alum in Aaliyah Edwards.

What happened next was not expected.

In the final matchup of the evening, Edwards made shockingly quick work of Stewart, beating her 12-0 in the only shutout of the round. It took Edwards less than two minutes to beat the two-time WNBA MVP. Here's the full video:

Stewart took the ball first and missed a short turnaround jumper. Edwards then made her first three shots to take a 7-0 lead before Stewart got the ball back. After trading misses, Edwards made a reverse-layup and step-back three for the win.

UConn on UConn crime at its finest. Edwards, who plays for the Mist in Unrivaled, was the No. 6 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft. She averaged 7.6 points and 5.6 rebounds a game in her first season with the Washington Mystics. Edwards is averaging 9.3 points a game in Unrivaled.

And she's undefeated in one-on-one.

