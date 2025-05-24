SI

Brittney Griner Left Her Live Halftime Interview to Yell at Refs in Heated Moment

Andy Nesbitt

Brittney Griner could be heard cursing at the refs during this awkward interview.
Brittney Griner had a strong first half in Saturday's Atlanta Dream-Dallas Wings game but she didn't want to talk about that during her live halftime interview with CBS Sports. Instead, she saw the refs walking by and went over to yell at them about some calls that she apparently didn't like in the opening two quarters.

Griner, who is averaging just under 15 points and seven rebounds a game on the young season, could be heard at the end of her discussion with the refs telling them to "be f------ better."

Here's that awkward interview, which quickly came to an end before it really got started:

The Dream led by seven at the break and later added to their lead in the third quarter. Griner had 15 points and seven rebounds through almost three quarters.

