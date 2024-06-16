SI

Caitlin Clark Becomes First WNBA Rookie Since Breanna Stewart to Hit Record Stat Line

Madison Williams

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) rushes up the court Thursday, June 13, 2024, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Indiana Fever defeated the Atlanta Dream, 91-84. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY
Caitlin Clark is adding another record to her long list of historical feats after Sunday's Indiana Fever game vs. the Chicago Sky.

The Fever star became the first rookie since Breanna Stewart in 2016 to have five games of hitting at least 15 points, five assists and five rebounds. Clark reached this accomplishment in just the first 15 games of her rookie season. It took Stewart until September of her rookie year to achieve the feat.

Clark's finished stat line for Sunday's 91–83 win was 23 points, eight rebounds and nine assists. This win pushed the Fever's record to 5–10.

The four previous games in which Clark hit this impressive stat line came in her third WNBA game vs. the New York Liberty (22 points, six rebounds, eight assists), then vs. Seattle Storm (21 points, seven rebounds, seven assists), then vs. Los Angeles Sparks (30 points, five rebounds, six assists) and then vs. Washington Mystics (30 points, eight rebounds, six assists).

Madison Williams is a Staff Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated, where she has covered the entire sports landscape since 2022. She specializes in tennis, but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining Sports Illustrated, Madison worked with The Sporting News. She hails from Augustana College and completed a Master’s in Sports Media at Northwestern University. Madison is a dog mom and an avid reader.

