Caitlin Clark Becomes First WNBA Rookie Since Breanna Stewart to Hit Record Stat Line
Caitlin Clark is adding another record to her long list of historical feats after Sunday's Indiana Fever game vs. the Chicago Sky.
The Fever star became the first rookie since Breanna Stewart in 2016 to have five games of hitting at least 15 points, five assists and five rebounds. Clark reached this accomplishment in just the first 15 games of her rookie season. It took Stewart until September of her rookie year to achieve the feat.
Clark's finished stat line for Sunday's 91–83 win was 23 points, eight rebounds and nine assists. This win pushed the Fever's record to 5–10.
The four previous games in which Clark hit this impressive stat line came in her third WNBA game vs. the New York Liberty (22 points, six rebounds, eight assists), then vs. Seattle Storm (21 points, seven rebounds, seven assists), then vs. Los Angeles Sparks (30 points, five rebounds, six assists) and then vs. Washington Mystics (30 points, eight rebounds, six assists).