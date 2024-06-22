Caitlin Clark Discloses Details on Painful Ear Injury in Her 'Welcome to WNBA' Moment
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark has learned plenty of lessons throughout her rookie season in the WNBA. And some, she's had to learn the hard way.
Ahead of the Fever's matchup against the Atlanta Dream on Friday night, Clark was asked to name a "welcome to the WNBA" moment that she's experienced as a rookie.
"Honestly, I've been popped on a couple screens," Clark said. "I actually ruptured my ear drum when we were in New York on a tough screen.
"So if I had to pick one [welcome to the WNBA moment] right now, it would be that. Great screens, I just didn't hear them. It was kind of my own fault."
Clark exited the Fever's 104–69 loss to the New York Liberty on June 2 early due to an ear issue. The extent of that injury wasn't known until her comments Friday night.
That matchup was Clark's worst performance of her WNBA career, as she was held to three points on 1-of-10 shooting in an ugly 36-point loss. She rebounded to score a career-best 30 points against the Washington Mystics five days later.
That loss against the Liberty on June 2 dropped the Fever's record to 2–9. Since that day, Indiana has won four of its last five games and led the Dream by 17 points heading into the fourth quarter Friday night.