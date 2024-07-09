Caitlin Clark Dropped Perfectly Dry Joke About Her First WNBA Triple-Double
On Saturday, Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark posted one of the most complete individual performances of her young WNBA career.
The burgeoning superstar scored 19 points, pulled down 12 rebounds, and gave out 13 assists in the Fever's 83–78 home win over a vaunted New York Liberty team. Her efforts solidified her place in league history as the first rookie ever to record a triple-double in a WNBA game.
Asked whether she heard from family and friends after her historic day, the Iowa product responded in dry, Midwestern fashion.
"No. No text messages, nothing," Clark quipped to laughs from reporters Tuesday afternoon. "Nobody reached out.”
Clark is averaging 16.1 points, six rebounds and 7.4 assists per game—the last of which ranks second in the league. Not bad for someone who was playing in the NCAA tournament approximately three months ago.
Now, if only she could make some friends in her new home city...