Caitlin Clark Explains Why She Missed First Fever Preseason Game
The much-awaited debut of Caitlin Clark's second WNBA season will have to wait at least another day. Clark has officially been ruled out for the Indiana Fever's opening preseason game against the Washington Mystics due to a lower left leg injury.
Clark explained prior to the game that she was experiencing "a little tightness" in her left leg, and that the decision to have her play or not would be up to the team.
"Just a little tightness," Clark said. "I'll go through all our warmups and everything — and then they'll decide if I'm good to go or not."
Clark did participate in warmups, and was seen hitting multiple three-point baskets before getting ruled out of the game.
It's unclear if Clark will be able to play in the Fever's second preseason game on Sunday. That should be a special game for Clark, as the Fever are set to face the Brazilian national team at Iowa, where Clark played during her historic college career.
There are still two weeks before the start of the Fever's regular season, which kicks off on May 17 with a matchup against the Chicago Sky.