Caitlin Clark, Fever Help Dream Set Franchise Single-Game Attendance Record

Patrick Andres

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts after a foul Wednesday, June 19, 2024, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Indiana Fever defeated the Washington Mystics, 88-81. / Brett Phelps/IndyStar / USA TODAY
Yet another North American women's sports attendance record has fallen in this year of milestones.

The Atlanta Dream drew 17,575 fans to their 91–79 loss to the Indiana Fever Friday—the largest attendance in the history of the 16-year-old franchise. The turnout was a significant coup for the Dream, who Sportico valued earlier this week at a league-low $55 million.

Atlanta normally plays in Gateway Center Arena—a 3,500-seat facility shared with G-League and Call of Duty League teams—in suburban College Park.

Rookie guard Caitlin Clark, whose presence spearheaded the game's move to State Farm Arena, tallied 16 points for the Fever in the win. Forward NaLyssa Smith led Indiana with 21 points.

The previous record for Dream home attendance was set in the franchise's home debut on May 23, 2008—an 88–76 loss to the Detroit Shock that drew 11,609.

Atlanta currently sits in third place in the Eastern Conference at 6–8—a half-game ahead of the 7–10 Fever.

