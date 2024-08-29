Caitlin Clark, Fever Teammates Had Priceless Reactions to Meeting Simone Biles
Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever stayed red-hot on Wednesday night as they beat the Connecticut Sun, 84-80, in front of a fired-up home crowd at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
The Fever have now won four of their last five games since the Olympic break and are playing their best basketball at the most important time of the season.
They had one special fan at Wednesday night's game—Olympic GOAT Simone Biles took in the action and loved what she saw. Following the game, Clark and her teammates loved getting to meet Biles in what was a very fun scene outside their locker room.
Clark and the Fever are back in action Friday night when they face Angel Reese and the Sky in Chicago.
