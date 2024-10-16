Caitlin Clark Becomes First Rookie to Make All-WNBA First Team in Over a Decade
Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark keeps on winning in the WNBA offseason.
Clark was named to the 2024 All-WNBA First Team on Wednesday, becoming the first rookie to achieve that feat since Candace Parker in 2008 and the fifth rookie to do so since 2000. Sue Bird (2002), Tamika Catchings (2002) and Diana Taurasi (2004) were also selected to the All-WNBA First Team in their rookie campaigns.
Clark received 52 first-team votes from a panel of 67 voters. She joins Catchings as the only Fever players in franchise history to earn All-WNBA First Team honors.
Within the past month, Clark also won WNBA Rookie of the Year and finished fourth in MVP voting following a historic season which saw her break a slew of records and lead the league in several statistical categories. She averaged 19.2 points and 8.4 assists while shooting 41.7% from the field through 40 regular season games.
Clark and the Fever were knocked out of the first round of the WNBA playoffs by the Connecticut Sun in September and will look to bolster their roster in the upcoming free agency period.