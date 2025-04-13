Caitlin Clark Gives One Reason Why the Masters Is Her Favorite Sporting Event
Caitlin Clark is attending the Masters for the first time this weekend and revealed that the yearly tournament at Augusta National is her favorite sporting event for one simple reason.
During an interview with Kira K. Dixon on Under the Umbrellas for the Masters' YouTube channel, Clark revealed she loves the Masters because the event doesn't allow cellphones.
"I honestly would probably put it No. 1 and I think it's just so different than everything else, there's really just nothing like this, and I think honestly the aspect of like not having your phone is so unique," Clark said. "You can tell everybody is so invested and they're really just there to watch the greatness of the athletes. Even the golfers talking about it after their rounds, like they feel a different level of engagement from the fans too and how invested they are. You're really just living in the moment."
The entire interview is excellent and it's below.
Clark makes a great point that the lack of phone puts the focus on the course and the competition.