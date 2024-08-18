Caitlin Clark Had Perfect Reaction to Lexie Hull's Dominant Game Off the Bench
The Indiana Fever have won each of their first two games in the WNBA's return from its Olympic break. Guard Caitlin Clark appears to have leveled up as a player during the month-long hiatus, but she credited one of her teammates for Sunday's win against the Seattle Storm.
Guard Lexie Hull had her biggest game of the season coming off the bench for the Fever. She caught fire with her shot, nailing 8-of-10 field goal attempts (including 6-of-7 from three-point range) en route to a 22-point explosion—the most she's scored in a game in her career.
After the win, Clark posted her admiration for Hull on X.
"This is now a Lexie Hull fan account," wrote Clark on the social media platform.
Rightfully so; any time the Fever needed a basket in their win against the Storm, Hull seemed to be right there to knock down a big shot.
Hull, a former first-round pick in 2022, had scored in double digits in just two games this season and had not surpassed 12 points in a contest. Her previous season high for three-pointers in a game was two.