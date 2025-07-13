Caitlin Clark Had WNBA Fans In Awe With Her Coolest Sequence of the Season vs. Wings
Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever are hosting Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings and it didn't take long for the Clark to show everyone just how impressive she can be, but this time she did it on both ends of the floor.
This sequence, which was arguably the coolest one of her second WNBA season, started with Clark blocking JJ Quinerly's shot in the paint. Clark then quickly took a pass from Aliyah Boston and fired an absolute dime to Sophie Cunningham who was able to make an easy layup on the other end of the floor.
Here's how that played out:
The Fever held a 22-point lead at halftime.
