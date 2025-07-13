SI

Caitlin Clark Had WNBA Fans In Awe With Her Coolest Sequence of the Season vs. Wings

Andy Nesbitt

Caitlin Clark did it all on this sequence against the Wings.
Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever are hosting Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings and it didn't take long for the Clark to show everyone just how impressive she can be, but this time she did it on both ends of the floor.

This sequence, which was arguably the coolest one of her second WNBA season, started with Clark blocking JJ Quinerly's shot in the paint. Clark then quickly took a pass from Aliyah Boston and fired an absolute dime to Sophie Cunningham who was able to make an easy layup on the other end of the floor.

Here's how that played out:

WNBA fans loved it:

The Fever held a 22-point lead at halftime.

Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

