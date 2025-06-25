SI

Caitlin Clark Adds to Brutal Shooting Stat With Another Rough Game

Andy Nesbitt

Caitlin Clark has been in a shooting slump the last few games.
Caitlin Clark has been in a shooting slump the last few games. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

Caitlin Clark's recent shooting woes, which she talked openly about earlier this week, continued Tuesday night in Seattle when she missed all six three-pointers that she attempted and finished with only six points.

The good news for the Fever is that they were still able to a get win over the Storm, but concerns about their star player remain to be a big story.

Clark went 3-of-13 shooting against Seattle. In Sunday's loss to Las Vegas she hit just one of the 10 three-pointers she attempted. Stunningly, she is now 1-for-28 from three-point land on the road this year and in three of away games she missed every three-pointer she took. At home she has hit 22-of-50 three-pointers.

Clark's teammate, Lexie Hull, had her back after Tuesday night's win.

The Fever will be at home for a game against the Los Angeles Sparks on Thursday and then they'll be back on the road Friday night when they face Paige Bueckers and the Wings in Dallas. It will be interesting to see if Clark will be able to snap out of her slump in that one.

More WNBA on Sports Illustrate

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/WNBA