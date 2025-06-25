Caitlin Clark Adds to Brutal Shooting Stat With Another Rough Game
Caitlin Clark's recent shooting woes, which she talked openly about earlier this week, continued Tuesday night in Seattle when she missed all six three-pointers that she attempted and finished with only six points.
The good news for the Fever is that they were still able to a get win over the Storm, but concerns about their star player remain to be a big story.
Clark went 3-of-13 shooting against Seattle. In Sunday's loss to Las Vegas she hit just one of the 10 three-pointers she attempted. Stunningly, she is now 1-for-28 from three-point land on the road this year and in three of away games she missed every three-pointer she took. At home she has hit 22-of-50 three-pointers.
Clark's teammate, Lexie Hull, had her back after Tuesday night's win.
The Fever will be at home for a game against the Los Angeles Sparks on Thursday and then they'll be back on the road Friday night when they face Paige Bueckers and the Wings in Dallas. It will be interesting to see if Clark will be able to snap out of her slump in that one.