Caitlin Clark Jokingly Shares Her Biggest Fear in Life at LPGA Event

Ryan Phillips

Clark was named WNBA Rookie of the Year after averaging 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game in her first season.
Despite her boldness on the court, Caitlin Clark is actually afraid of something.

On Tuesday, while being interviewed during the Annika LPGA's Women's Leadership Summit, Clark was asked about her biggest fear. She had a funny, yet revealing reply.

"I really don't like cats," Clark said. When asked if she was allergic, the Indiana Fever star said, "No. There was this black cat on my street growing up and it was so mean. I'm scarred. So I'm really scared of cats. So I'm sorry if any of you have a cat, I just don't. I like dogs a lot but no cats."

A lot of people are nodding their heads in agreement, while the pro-cat crowd is probably up-in-arms.

Luckily, there are no cats allowed on WNBA courts and that showed this season. Clark was named WNBA Rookie of the Year while averaging 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game. She hit 34.4% from three-point range and 90.6% at the free throw line, while breaking numerous league records.

She's certainly not afraid of the spotlight, or expectations. Nope, just cats.

