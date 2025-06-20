Caitlin Clark, Lexie Hull Show Their Pacers Pride As Team Seeks to Force Game 7
Throughout the Indiana Pacers' playoff run, the team and the Indiana Fever have moved in lockstep. The Gainbridge Fieldhouse roommates have supported each other throughout the Pacers' first conference title run since 2000.
Now, the Pacers' run may be coming to an end. They will host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, bidding to force the league's first Finals Game 7 since 2016.
If this is it for the Pacers, the Hoosier State had a ball. The Fever showed their appreciation before their game against the Golden State Valkyries Thursday night, with guards Caitlin Clark and Lexie Hull donning Pacers apparel upon their arrival at the Chase Center.
The Pacers have never won an NBA title, though they have a trio of ABA titles to their name in 1970, 1972 and 1973.
The Fever, by contrast, won the WNBA title in 2012 led by Hall of Fame forward Tamika Catchings.