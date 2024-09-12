Caitlin Clark Looks Unguardable in New Overhead Angle of Step-Back Three
If you were searching for a video that makes Caitlin Clark look even more difficult to guard, you have come to the right place.
On Wednesday, the Indiana Fever posted a clip to social media that showed an overhead angle of Clark nailing a step-back three-pointer against the Las Vegas Aces. It was absolutely beautiful.
The video features Clark on the wing, jabbing inside the three-point line, then stepping back to nail a shot over Las Vegas' Chelsea Gray. It's a gorgeous move and was completely unguardable.
The regular broadcast video of the play is below and it doesn't do justice to how great her move was.
Now watch the overhead angle and notice the amount of space she creates with the step-back.
It's an unbelievable piece of footage that really shows how Clark's basketball IQ, how quick she is and and how fast she can get her shot off.
We didn't need more evidence of Clark's greatness. She's currently rewriting the WNBA's rookie record book and has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for three consecutive weeks. Entering Wednesday night's game, she is averaging 19.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 8.5 assists, and 1.3 steals in 35.8 minutes per game. And she only appears to be getting stronger as the season goes along.
Clark continues to dazzle on the court.