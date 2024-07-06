Caitlin Clark Makes Multiple Pieces of History With First Career Triple-Double
Indiana Fever rookie guard Caitlin Clark elevated for a relatively routine rebound in the fourth quarter of the Indiana Fever's contest against the New York Liberty on Saturday. That routine rebound wound up being historic: After she pulled it down, it was her 10th of the day to add to her 15 points and 10 assists. A triple-double.
It was the first of Clark's professional career, and also the first ever from a rookie in WNBA history, and the first in Fever history.
Here's a video of the historic rebound:
It adds another bullet point to what has already been an exciting race between Clark and Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese for Rookie of the Year. Reese has put up plenty of double-doubles, becoming just the second player in WNBA history to record 12 straight double-doubles on Friday night with a 27 point, 10 rebound performance in a win over the Seattle Storm.
Clark is averaging 16.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 7.1 assists in 34.4 minutes per game. Reese is averaging 13.9 points, 11.7 rebounds, and 1.9 assists in 31.0 minutes per game (stats not counting Saturday's games).
With the All-Star break just about here, there's plenty of season left for Reese, Clark, or another rookie to make their case.
The Fever beat the Liberty on Saturday 83-78.