SI

Caitlin Clark Makes Multiple Pieces of History With First Career Triple-Double

Clark notched her 10th rebound in the fourth quarter, giving her her first career triple-double.

Josh Wilson

Caitlin Clark logged her first triple-double on July 6, the first ever for a WNBA rookie
Caitlin Clark logged her first triple-double on July 6, the first ever for a WNBA rookie / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Indiana Fever rookie guard Caitlin Clark elevated for a relatively routine rebound in the fourth quarter of the Indiana Fever's contest against the New York Liberty on Saturday. That routine rebound wound up being historic: After she pulled it down, it was her 10th of the day to add to her 15 points and 10 assists. A triple-double.

It was the first of Clark's professional career, and also the first ever from a rookie in WNBA history, and the first in Fever history.

Here's a video of the historic rebound:

It adds another bullet point to what has already been an exciting race between Clark and Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese for Rookie of the Year. Reese has put up plenty of double-doubles, becoming just the second player in WNBA history to record 12 straight double-doubles on Friday night with a 27 point, 10 rebound performance in a win over the Seattle Storm.

Clark is averaging 16.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 7.1 assists in 34.4 minutes per game. Reese is averaging 13.9 points, 11.7 rebounds, and 1.9 assists in 31.0 minutes per game (stats not counting Saturday's games).

With the All-Star break just about here, there's plenty of season left for Reese, Clark, or another rookie to make their case.

The Fever beat the Liberty on Saturday 83-78.

Published |Modified
Josh Wilson

JOSH WILSON

Josh Wilson is the News Director of the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining the SI team in 2024, Josh worked for FanSided in a variety of roles, most recently as Senior Managing Editor of the brand’s flagship site. He has also served as a general manager of Sportscasting, the sports arm of a startup sports media company, where he oversaw the site’s editorial and business strategy. Josh has a Bachelor’s degree in mass communications from the State University of New York at Cortland and a Master’s degree in accountancy from the Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois. Josh loves a good nonfiction book and enjoys learning and practicing Polish. He lives in Chicago but was raised in Upstate NY. He spent most of his life in the Northeast and briefly lived in Poland where he ate an unhealthy amount of pastries for six months.

Home/WNBA