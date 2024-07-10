Caitlin Clark Makes Unwanted WNBA History as Fever Fall to Mystics
Normally in the headlines for her positive highlights and records, Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark stepped on the wrong side of history on Wednesday.
The rookie committed five turnovers in the Fever’s 89–84 loss to the Washington Mystics, setting a new record for most turnovers in a rookie season in WNBA history (127). Clark surpassed late Mystics star Nikki McCray’s record of 126, which McCray set in 1998.
Clark also jumped up to fourth place on the WNBA’s single-season turnover leaders list, trailing Alyssa Thomas (137), Ticha Penicheiro (135) and Angel McCoughtry (134). She is currently on pace to break Thomas’s record before the All-Star break.
On a brighter note, Clark did make one cool piece of history against the Mystics. The Rookie of the Year frontrunner recorded 29 points, 13 assists, five rebounds, five steals and five blocks on Wednesday, becoming the first player in an NBA or WNBA game since the 1973-74 season to hit those marks.