Basketball Great Compared Caitlin Clark to Michael Jordan for Good Reason
Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever continued their red-hot ways Sunday, beating the Dallas Wings on the road, 100-93. The star rookie guard had another big game, finishing with 28 points and 12 assists. Her teammate, Kelsey Mitchell led all scorers with 36 points.
The Fever have now won four straight, and six of their last seven, and are looking like they're going to be a problem when the playoffs start later this month.
Basketball Hall of Famer Nancy Lieberman was on the call for Sunday's game and during the action she praised Clark for what's she's doing for the women's game, comparing her to Michael Jordan and Tiger Woods.
"What Caitlin Clark has done for the game is generational," Lieberman said. "As a baller to a baller, I just want to say thank you to you Caitlin Clark for just lifting our game up. You and so many great players for what you're doing. You're going to make all these women multimillionaires one day. Like Tiger did. Like Michael Jordan did. And we shouldn't hate on her. We should celebrate her. Not tolerate her."
Here's that moment:
Clark and the Fever, who are now 17-16 on the season after an 0-5 start, will be back in action Wednesday night when they host the Sparks.